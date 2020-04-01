Bhopal Smart City Corporation comes up with telemedicine treatment of coronavirus amid lockdown

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Smart City will now provide telephonic medical advice to the residents to reduce public movement amid lockdown.

The patients will receive medical treatment of Covid-19 through telemedicine. If detected with symptoms, the team will prescribe physical examination to the patient.

In a debate with the subject experts, the principal secretary of urban administration Sanjay Dubey asked for suggestions on it. The meet was held through video conferencing, in the war room of the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) where the teams are already assisting the residents.

In the meet, the experts laid stress on the surge in the seasonal diseases like viral and flue, and said there are chances that people will set out of their homes for treatment.

The BSCDCL will be preparing a list of doctors who are ready to offer voluntary services to the patients.

A helpline number will also be issued for it and it will be linked to the war room’s number. If the proposal is materialised, it will ensure the residents do not need to set out of their homes.