Madhya Pradesh: Women protest outside SP office, demand ban on sale of liquor in Morena

Peakpx.com

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of women held a demonstration in front of the office of the superintendent of policein Morena on Wednesday, demanding a ban on sale of liquor and security for them. They resorted to agitation because they were fed up with the conduct of their drunkard husbands.

The angry women told the superintendent of police that the sale of liquor had increased and it should be banned at all costs.

The superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri assured the agitating women that their demands would be fulfilled.

Immediately after the women’s agitation, he directed the in-charge of the Station Road police station to take strong measures to stop sale of liquor.

A member of the Mahila Congress committee was leading the women of Singhal Basti area in the city. They walked up to the office of the superintendent of police and informed Bagri about their demands.