Madhya Pradesh: Officials asked to make voter’s list error-free in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission is reviewing the photo identity cards for the next year’s assembly elections, official sources said.

Roll observer and commissioner of social justice and disabled welfare department E Ramesh Kumarheld a meeting with returning officers and assistant returning officers.

At the meeting, he directed the officials to make a correct list of electors and pay attention to every aspect. There should not be any mistake in the electoral list.

He asked questions to the officials about the names which have been included in the voter’s list and about those that have been struck off it.

Collector and district election officer Ankit Asthana, additional collector Narottam Bharvaga, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Sanjeev Kumar Jain, deputy election officer LK Pandey and others were present t the meeting.

Ease of Living Index survey continues

A team of Smart City is conducting a Citizen Perception Survey under the Ease of Living Index by visiting door to door. The team has been formed after the directives issued by Nagar Nigam commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Jain. The team is visiting every place in the city, including schools and colleges, encouraging the citizens to join the survey.

Besides, posters have been put up at different places in the city and social media is being used to encourage the residents to join the survey.

The survey is being to assess the facilities the citizens are getting from civic bodies. The Union Housing and Urban Development Ministry, government of India, has issued instructions to conduct such surveys which will continue till December 23.

