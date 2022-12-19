Madhya Pradesh: Ram Prasad Bismil remembered in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and social workers paid tributes to martyr Ram Prasad Bismil on Monday. He laid down his life on December 19, 1927. Social workers also took out a torchlight rally in memory of the freedom fighter. Chgairman of the Fincnce Corporation for Development of Minority and Backwardclasses Raghuraj Singh Kanshana and district magistrate Ankit Asthana flagged off the rally.

Hundreds of people took part in the rally. In the morning, the idol of Bismil was worshiped at a temple on BTI premises.

BPM Jaihind Mission Samiti has been organising torchlight rally on December 19 every year since 2014.

The rally reached the idol of Bismil and people paid floral tributes. Sub-divisional magistrate LK Pandey and others were among those who were present on the occasion. A special function was held at the Ram Prasad Bismil museum.

