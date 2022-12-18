Morena: Six listed criminals arrested in last 24 hours under special police drive

Morena: Porsa police station staff nabbed two listed criminals who had been absconding for past 15 years. |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested six listed criminals in the last 24 hours. According to Rampur police station house officer Pawan Singh Bhadoria, police arrested a man driving a tractor, which was transporting sand illegally. He added that the driver was taken into custody on charges of illegal mining as well as theft, while his tractor and possessions worth Rs 10 lakh were seized.

Porsa police station staff nabbed two listed criminals who had been absconding for past 15 years. The police also apprehended three other listed criminals who had cases pending against them in the court.

Besides, Sumawali police raided the house of another criminal who had been absconding from the past one year and took him into custody, Bhadoria said.

