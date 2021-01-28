Madhya Pradesh: Women cops in Guna bag first prize in parade

Guna: In Guna Republic Day was celebrated with fervour. Panchayat and Rural Development minister of state Mahendra Singh Sisodiya hoisted the tricolor in local Lal Parade Ground and took salute of the parade. Minister Sisodiya read the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and also released colourful balloons in the sky. Various departments displayed mobile tableaux portraying development.

Armed Forces, police, home guard and platoons of district police womenís wing did march past led by Commander Subedar Radhavallabh Gurjar. Sisodiya awarded certificates to government servants of various departments, people and students for their outstanding performances and achievements. In the parade, MP District Police Womenís Wing bagged the first prize.