Madhya Pradesh: District Home Guard's Platoon No 6 bags first prize in parade

Ratlam: The district collector Gopalchandra Dad hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the parade at the main programme of the Republic day in the district at the Police parade ground.

He read out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Tableaux by various departments on the various themes were also part of the parade. The tableaux of Woman and Child Development department on the theme prevention of crime against women bagged the first prize.

First prize of the parade was bagged by District Home Guard Platoon No 6. Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey, district panchayat president Parmesh Maida, BJP leaders, district administration and police officials were present.