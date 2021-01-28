Madhya Pradesh: Government servant in Khargone feted for working sans leave

Khargone: In Khargone, 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm. Main programme was held at district headquartersís DRP Line in presence of incharge district collector Gourav Benal as the chief guest.

Benal read out the message of Chief Minister. The laid stress on the efforts made by the state government during the corona epidemic to pay special attention to the adequate availability of sampling, testing, PPE kits, oxygen, beds for those affected by Covid.

To celebrate the Republic three celebratory gunshots were fired by police troops. The march past and parade commanders were also introduced with the chief guest. The tableaux of various departments were taken out and awards were given to government and non-government social organizations for doing excellent work. Finally the main event ended with MP state anthem.

Among these, the award was given to Public Relations Department supervisor Uday Singh Damore, who was constantly working on his duty without leave.

Rajendra Patidar of NIC, municipality health officer Prakash Chitta, Dr Divyesh Verma, district education officer KK Dongre, Maheshwar janpad CEO Meena Jha, Raju Chawla of Khalsa Army for distributing food items and food to the needy during lockdown.

R-Day celebrated with gaiety