Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s death, Building contractor booked in case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police booked a building contractor in connection with the death of a woman worker who fell to her death from the fifth floor of an under-construction building while working a couple of days ago. The police said the accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

According to the Kanadiya police station staff, the woman, named Saroj, 40, fell to her death from an under-construction building on Bicholi Mardana Road while she was working there on August 29. She was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment.

During the investigations, the police found that she had fallen from that height due to inadequate safety measures. After the investigations, the police registered a case against the contractor, Monirul Shah, and have begun a search for him.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:22 AM IST