Madhya Pradesh: Provisional CET answer keys to be out after Phase-2 exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Wednesday, said that provisional answer keys of the Common Entrance Test (CET) would not be released on the earlier decided date of September 3.

“That date was finalised when CET was a single-phase exam. Since it has been made a two-phase exam, the date for release of provisional keys is bound to change,” said CET, 2021, coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja. He stated that the CET results date and document verification dates would also change.

“To put together a new schedule of the forthcoming activities of CET, 2021, the dates would be declared afresh after the second phase of exam is held on September 4,” Ahuja said.

CET was, initially, scheduled in one phase on August 31. Following protests over the allocation of centres to Indore students in other cities, it was split into two phases. The first phase was held on August 31 and, now, the second phase exam will be held on September 4.

A total of 1,793 students are going to take the second phase exam which is going to be held only at centres in Indore. Ahuja said that the admit cards for the students would be released in a day or two.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:15 AM IST