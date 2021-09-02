Madhya Pradesh: Citizens, politicians & officials clean city as sweepers take off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Public representatives, municipal officers, NGOs, voluntary organisations, private firm employees, and residents picked up brooms as nearly 6,500 sanitization workers of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) took one-day leave for Goga Navami on Wednesday.

“Employees and labourers engaged in sweeping and sanitation work were on leave for Goga Navami celebrations on Wednesday. So, others stepped in to do their job,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal who, herself, picked up a broom to clean the roads.

With mass public participation, the campaign to clean the city was started from Selfie Point at Palasia by minister Tulsiram Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani.

MLA Mahendra Hardia, collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pal, BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive, former IDA president Madhu Verma, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, and others were also present.

Representatives of Axis Bank, AU Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also did cleaning work at Palasia Square, Greater Kailash Road, AB Road, Industrial House, BRTS, Vinoba Nagar, Ravindra Nagar, Patrakar Colony Square and other areas.

Residents’ organisations, social organisations, religious organisations, banking organisations, market associations, NGOs and citizens conducted the cleanliness drive at various places across the city.

Singh and Pal did cleanliness work in the Ravindra Nagar, Patrakar Colony Square and Vinoba Nagar areas.

‘They made it the Cleanest City’

‘The sanitation workers in Indore discharge their responsibilities throughout the year. It’s because of them that Indore has won the Cleanest City tag four times in a row and there are no two opinions that we’ll hit a punch on cleanliness. When they took a break on Goga Navami on Wednesday, responsible citizens, organisations and public representatives came together to fill in for them’

Tulsiram Silawat, minister

‘It was our turn on Wednesday’

‘The sanitation workers are always there to clean the city without stopping—whether on Diwali, Holi, New Year or any other festival. On Wednesday, it was our duty to maintain cleanliness as they were on leave’

MP Shankar Lalwani

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:09 AM IST