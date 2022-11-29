Indore: Woman working near firing range receives bullet injury

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old woman was injured after she was hit by bullet on her hand while working in a field under Khudel police station on Tuesday. It is said that the bullet came from the firing range of the police near Jamniya Khurd. The police are taking the statement of the woman and are investigating the case.

According to the police, the woman Girija Chouhan, a resident of Kample-Sanawadiya Road is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Police said that her condition is stated to be out of danger.

The police said that there is a firing range of Rustamji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) about two kilometres away from the spot. Possibly the bullet came from the range. However, the investigation is on into the case.

Rahul Chouhan, the son of the woman, informed media persons that his mother had gone to the field of another person for work. She was busy at work when she received a bullet on her hand. The co-workers informed Rahul about the incident. He said that after the incident, the police reached the firing range and stopped their practice for the day. The police officers assured that the appropriate action would be taken in the case after the statement of the woman.