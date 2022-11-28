Indore: BSNL to sell 4 properties in state for Rs 66.97 crore

Arvind Vadnerkar, director (HR) BSNL Board New Delhi, talks to the media here on Monday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a public sector telecom operator, is planning to sell four of its properties located in Dewas and Itarsi at an estimated price of Rs 66.97 cr under its ‘Revival and Land Monetisation’ scheme. In the next round, one non-functional telephone exchange in the city would also be sold out under the scheme.

Arvind Vadnerkar, director (HR) BSNL Board, New Delhi, shared this with the media here on Monday. He was here to interact with real estate players in the city and to brief them about the plan of the PSU telecom operator. He said that BSNL has decided to sell out its properties located in the State in a phased manner. In the first phase, four properties would be sold. Out of these, three are in Dewas and one is in Itarsi. In the second round, the non-functional Saify Nagar telephone exchange would be sold.

Vadnerkar said that the amount collected under the land monetisation scheme will be spent on technological upgradation of the services of BSNL. He categorically stated that the government does not wish to privatise BSNL.

Earlier in the day, he participated in Madhya Pradesh Telecom Circle Bhopal’s pre-bid meeting called under revival and land monetization of BSNL here at Meghdoot telephone exchange. In the meeting, Satyanand Rajhans CGM MP Circle and P Dayal chief general manager (Civil) New Delhi were also present. Around 20 to 25 builders, colonisers and industrialists from Indore and Dewas were present in the meeting, where they were informed about the process and conditions of joining the tender.

BSNL’s 5G likely by end of next year

Talking about BSNL's mobile services, Vadnerkar said that our 4G services are likely to be rolled out by April-May next year. This service would be upgradeable to 5G and likely to be upgraded 6 months after the roll-out of 4G. The 5G service is likely to be launched by the end of next year. He emphasised that the 4G would be inspired by ‘Make in India’ drive.

Properties put for sale

No. Location Area Price in INR cr.

1. Ram Nagar Square, AB Road Dewas 651 Sq. Metre 07.07

2. BSNL Office behind Bima Nagar, Dewas 2142 Sq. Metre 08.05

3. Kalanibagh Store Yard, Dewas 21172 sq. Metre 42.48

4. Staff Quarter, Itarsi 2710 Sq Metre 09.37

