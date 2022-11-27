Indore: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh seized from him in the Banganga area, the police said on Sunday. He was going to deliver the drugs to a customer when the Crime Branch arrested him. Police are also looking for other people involved in the supply of these drugs.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that a youth would deliver the drugs to a customer near Marimata Square. The Crime Branch and Banganga police raided the place place and arrested the accused, named Manoj Thakur. During the search, about 40 grams of brown sugar were seized from him. He did not reveal the names of the persons who had supplied him the drugs.

The value of the brown sugar is about Rs 4 lakh in the international market. The accused confessed to the police that he, too, was addicted to the drug. To earn easy money, he had started supplying drugs in the city of late. The accused has been booked under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act and further investigations are underway.