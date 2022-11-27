Madhya Pradesh: Indore Metro Rail trial run in Aug-Sept, 2023, says Singh

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s managing director, Manish Singh, on Sunday, said that the trial run at the Priority Corridor of Indore Metro Railway was going to start in August-September 2023.

“The Metro Rail project is work considered to be of the highest priority by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Our aim is that, by next August-September, its trial run can be carried out at the Super-Priority Corridor of 5.9 km,” Singh said during his visit to Indore, specially to inspect the Gandhi Nagar depot of the Metro Railway and resolve the problems faced by the construction agency in development of the depot.

While reviewing the construction work, Singh directed that work on the depot be carried out on priority to complete the targeted Super-Priority Corridor by September 2023.

FP Photo

During the inspection, Singh also observed the work going on at the Gandhi Nagar depot. He was apprised of the problems being faced by the local officials of Metro Rail Corporation in carrying out the work. Singh gave instructions to resolve the problems with mutual coordination so that the construction can be done at a faster pace.

Collector Ilaya Raja T, who was also present during the inspection, said, “All kinds of coordination will be done by the administration and every possible effort will be made to complete the Metro project at a fast pace.”

The work is being carried out at a fast pace by Metro Rail Corporation. It was decided on Saturday at a review meeting that the work would not be stopped even when the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and the Global Investors’ Summit, 2023, were held in the city in January.

“Work has started to temporary close traffic on a 200-metre stretch near the proposed Gandhi Nagar station on the Super-Corridor. Diversion is being arranged at this place so that traffic is not obstructed and the Metro construction work can go on smoothly,” officials added.

Singh inquired how the converted diversion route could be made attractive to present the image of Indore city in a beautiful form from the Metro construction site.

While talking to officials of Metro Rail Corporation, Singh directed that the technical aspects be completed by establishing relations with the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and other technical institutions. Singh ordered that quality and safety be ensured in the Metro construction work on priority and instructed officials not to compromise on them under any circumstance.

Initiating the site inspection from the proposed Metro station near Gandhi Nagar, Singh stressed the importance of ensuring orderly traffic and managing diversions on the Metro construction routes during the two major events proposed in the city at the beginning of next year—the Global Investors’ Summit, 2003, and Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan.

Collector Ilaya Raja T; municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal; Ajay Sharma, director, Metro Depot Project; KC Chauhan, general manager; Anil Joshi, deputy general manager; officers of the general consultant and representatives of the Metro construction contractors were present during the inspection.