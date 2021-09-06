Madhya Pradesh: Woman who lost parents to COVID-19 given job in anganwadi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who lost her parents to COVID-19 has been appointed as an 'anganwadi sahayika' in Sanver in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, officials said on Monday.

The woman, who also has to look after two younger sisters, was given an appointment letter by MP water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, they added.

"Her mother was an anganwadi sahayika in Beesakdhei at the time of her death. Her father too succumbed to the infection soon after. The minister has assured that her two younger sisters will get Rs 5,000 each as assistance under the Mukhya Mantri COVID Baal Seva Yojna, while arrangements will be made for their education as well," an official said.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:33 PM IST