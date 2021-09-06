Madhya Pradesh: Youth and his ‘sister’ commit suicide in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and a girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Indore late Sunday night, police sources said on Monday.

The family members claimed the youth and the girl had a relationship like brother and sister, as the girl used to tie Rakhi to the youth every year.

The incident took place at Malviya Nagar under Vijay Nagar police station of Indore.

According to police, the girl Kritika Garg and Saurabh Chandana were neighbours for years. On Sunday, they went for a walk after having dinner. It was their routine. When they returned home, the duo fell unconscious. They were taken to MY Hospital, where they died during treatment.

In charge of Vijay Nagar police station, Tahzib Qazi said that mobile phones of the duo had been seized and further investigation was on.

“The statements of family members are yet to be recorded. Prima facie, it seems that they consumed some poisonous substance. Viscera have been sent to the laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of death,” he said.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:53 PM IST