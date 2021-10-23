Madhya Pradesh: Woman who accused excise officer of dowry harassment booked for forgery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday booked a woman for lodging a false FIR of dowry harassment against an excise officer at Bhanwarkuan police station. The woman had claimed that she got married to the excise officer in a mosque in Balaghat and after their marriage he started harassing her for dowry. The police found that the documents presented by the woman were forged.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that the woman named Farhat Nazneen had lodged a complaint that she got married to Vinay Rangshahi, district excise officer and then posted in Alirajpur, in 2017. The woman had alleged that she was being harassed by Vinay, his father retired DSP Ashok Rangshahi and mother. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the case.

According to Dudhi, during the investigation, the police reached Balaghat to verify the documents allegedly issued by a committee certifying their marriage. The committee functionaries denied that they had issued such a certificate. After that, the police reached Maharashtra for verifying another document but that committee also refused that they had issued such a document.

On the basis of the information given by the committees, the police have registered a case against Farhat under section 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC for preparing forged documents. Further investigation is underway into the case, Dudhi added.

