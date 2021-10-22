Madhya Pradesh: Governor urges for more inclusive society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘The image of any nation is based on the awareness and sense of duty of its society. Where the society is aware of its duties, the constitutional system also operates effectively. It is mutual cooperation and collective efforts. Healthy society is that which includes Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. This is the basis of inclusive development.

State governor Mangubhai Patel said this at Ravindra Natya Griha during the Madhya Pradesh Seva Alankaran ceremony organised by Vishwa Brahmin Samaj Sangh on Friday.

People who have done excellent work in their respective fields were felicitated. On this occasion, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor Renu Jain, 'Nadi Vaidya' of Bhopal Chandrashekhar Tiwari, IG of BSF Ashok Yadav were honoured.

Governor Patel said such honours will boost the morale of the achievers and create an atmosphere of cooperation and unity in society. Patel said talented people play an important role in the overall development of any state. It is the responsibility of such people to inspire others in society. He urged the achievers to work for a more inclusive society.

