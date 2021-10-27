Madhya Pradesh: Woman set to board flight for Dubai barred after testing Covid positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman set to board a flight for Dubai was barred from boarding the flight after testing Covid positive.

The airport management immediately informed the medical team and the woman was sent to Covid Care Center.

The Indore-Dubai flight was scheduled at 12:25 pm and the woman traveling to Dubai arrived shortly before. Her rapid and RTPCR test was done in the lab at the airport where she was tested covid positive.

Her husband, who was accompanying her, objected and claimed that he has her covid negative report of a lab of Indore, but the management did not allow the woman to board the flight.

According to the guidelines issued by the UAE Government, all the passengers boarding Dubai flights starting from September 1, compulsorily need to carry a negative RTPCR report up to 48 hours in advance and a negative report of RTPCR 6 hours before the journey.

Due to this, rapid and RTPCR tests are done at the airport itself.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:17 PM IST