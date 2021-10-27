Madhya Pradesh: After consuming poison in front of Congress MLA house in Gwalior, property dealer dies in Hospital

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The property dealer, who consumed poisonous substances in front of Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah’s house in Gwalior on Monday night, died during treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kushwah is MLA from Sumawali Constituency in Morena district.

A case of fraud was registered against Kushwah a few days ago, following a complaint of the property dealer Sitaram Sharma.

In his complaint to police Sharma, a resident of DD Nagar, accused Kushwah of fraudulently developing colonies on government lands in Vikram Nagar and Sohan Nagar. He also claimed that he purchased plots from Kushwah but was not given possession of the plots.

On Monday night, Sharma went to Kushwah’s house situated in Kalpi Bridge locality to demand his money back. When Kushwah refused to meet him, Sharma consumed poisonous substances.

He was rushed to Jaya Arogya Hospital.

The family members of Sharma claimed that Kushwah duped Rs 1.86 crore from Sharma on the name of plots. They also accused the police of not taking action against the MLA.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gwalior Rajesh Dandotiya said that Sharma’s statement had been recovered in presence of a Tehsildar. “Autopsy is being done. We have started an investigation and action would be taken accordingly,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:22 PM IST