Madhya Pradesh: Property dealer consumes poison outside MLA's house in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Property dealer, who filed a case of fraud against Sumawali MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha of Morena, consumed poison outside the MLA's house.

The victim has been admitted at Jairogya Hospital, Gwalior and his condition is reported to be stable.

The victim's wife, while demanding justice from the administration, has warned that if anything untoward happens, she will commit suicide outside the MLA's house.

Tehsildar Sharad Pathak reached the hospital in the morning and recorded the statements of the property dealer. However, the matter is related to the MLA, the tehsildar refrained from taking the name of the MLA.

Property dealer, Sitaram Sharma of DD Nagar had filed a case of fraud against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha accusing him of plotting on government land in village Vikrampur and Sohanpur located in Maharajpura area of ​​Gwalior.

The people who had got their plots from Sitaram started demanding their money back after the matter of plotting on government land came to the fore.

Sitaram on Monday reached the MLA's residence near Kalpibridge located at Gola Ka Mandir to ask for money. After making all efforts, Sitaram consumed sulfas tablets.

The victim's wife in her statement said that the MLA has cheated her husband of Rs 1 crore 86 lakh after which he went into depression. Ravindra Bhadauria, a friend of the property dealer, has made serious allegations of delay in action due to political pressure on the police. "Had necessary actions been taken on time, this incident could have been averted," said Ravindra Bhadauria.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:31 PM IST