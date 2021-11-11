Madhya Pradesh: Woman patwari caught accepting Rs 4K bribe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta police caught a woman patwari red-handed while accepting Rs 4000 as bribe from a person in Jhabua.

As per information patwari Rekha Meda sought money for transferring an agriculture land in the name of the complainant.

Jaam Singh purchased two-and-a-half bighas in Petlawad in Jhabua district. When he went to Meda for transferring the land in his name, the latter demanded Rs 6,000.

Singh gave her Rs 2,000 and asked her to transfer the land in his name. He promised to give remaining Rs 4,000 after she transferred the land in his name but patwari demanded the entire amount beforehand.

So Singh approached Indore Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint against the patwari. He provided recording of telephonic conversation between him and the patwari wherein she is heard demanding money from him.

Lokayukta police laid a trap and sent Singh with the demanded amount to Meda. As she accepted the amount from Singh on a school premises, sleuths present there in civil dress caught her.

She was booked under relevant section of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 03:04 AM IST