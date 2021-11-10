Madhya Pradesh: PWD goes online to implement the decisions of court cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department have come up with an online portal in order to ensure timely action on the decisions and orders passed by the Supreme and High Courts, informed the department officials.

Innovative initiatives have been taken by the PWD.

The serving and retired officers/employees of the department will be able to register the information about petitions filed and orders passed in the Supreme Court/High Courts by November 30, 2021 on the department's portal www.wms.mppwd.gov.in/cclogin.aspx.

With this, the department will be able to ensure compliance of the orders passed by the courts in time-limit.

Principal Secretary PWD Neeraj Mandloi said that due to non-receipt of information about the orders passed in the Supreme Court/High Courts related to the department within the time-limit, many times the situation of contempt of court arises.

A special campaign is being run in the Public Works Department to implement the orders passed in the court cases. Employees working in the department, retired and posted on deputation can register information about court cases on the portal till November 30, 2021. With this, necessary action will be ensured by the department in time-limit.

He directed the chief engineer PWD, managing director MP Road Development Corporation and project director PWD, PIU, to inform the subordinate staff and upload the information of court cases on the portal, so that action can be ensured in the cases. After ensuring action by December 15th,2021, the CE will also apprise the state government about it.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 04:51 PM IST