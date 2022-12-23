e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Woman jumps off moving train in Mandsaur, sustains injuries

Madhya Pradesh: Woman jumps off moving train in Mandsaur, sustains injuries

65-year-old had boarded a wrong train

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 09:26 PM IST
Representative Image | ANI
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old woman sustained injuries after she jumped off a moving train that she had boarded by mistake at Ratlam railway station, a Western Railway official said on Friday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The woman, Sagar Bai, was supposed to take a train for Nagda on Thursday afternoon but she instead boarded Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin superfast train by mistake, the official said. When passengers informed her, she panicked and jumped off the train as it was leaving the Ratlam railway station and was gaining speed. According to officials, the woman fell unconscious on the platform.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan and a few passengers rushed her to the medical-aid room at the station where she was given preliminary treatment. The woman suffered a minor injury on her leg.

