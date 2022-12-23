Indore: Having courage is more important than strength, says director of IIT Indore

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stating that women should always muster the courage to voice out whenever they are subjected to any harassment, IIT Indore director Suhas S Joshi said that having courage is more important than strength.

He made this utterance while addressing a workshop on Safe City program which was organised by IIT Indore along with the Department of Women and Child Development, Indore to increase awareness, train and inform the community on women's safety and rights.

The workshop was attended by the IIT Indore director, district program officer Ramnivas Budholia, dean (administration) Prof Preeti Sharma, all faculty, staff and students at the institute.

Joshi appreciated the team for organizing such events and urged everyone to get acquainted with the procedures of reporting and handling such matters.

Ramnivas explained the purpose of the Safety Program being run by the Women and Child Development Department, the priorities of the department and the efforts being made.

He appealed that women should not tolerate any sort of violence and they ought to break their silence.

Later, the workshop included a detailed presentation on all helpline numbers, One Stop Center scheme and its functions by Dr Vanchana Singh Parihar, administrator, One Stop Center and safety nodal officer, Indore. IIT Indore registrar SP Hota gave a detailed description of the efforts being made by the institute for women's safety. Later, a rest room for women employees in IIT Indore was also inaugurated.

The event was conducted by the women cell of the institute.