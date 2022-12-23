Indore: IMC inspector killed after being hit by city bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, an inspector of the IMC was killed after a speeding bus hit him on the Aerodrome Road on Thursday evening. He was on duty and was inspecting the road to inspect the cleanliness done by the sanitation workers.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the incident took place between the Aerodrome police station and the Airport around 6.30 pm. Some IMC employees were busy cleaning the road while inspector Shivjeet Shinde (53) was inspecting the road. Suddenly a plastic bag was spotted on the road. Sanitation worker Rambabu Chouhan went to collect a plastic bag, and Shinde followed him. At this moment the speeding bus going towards Gandhi Nagar suddenly appeared on the scene. While Rambabu saved himself by jumping the road divider, Shinde was hit by the bus.

After the incident, the bus driver and conductor fled from the scene. Shinde was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police registered a case against the errant bus driver and have started a search for him. The body was sent to the district hospital for an autopsy. The statements of the employees present at the spot are also being taken by the police.