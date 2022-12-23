Madhya Pradesh: IMC gears up for beggar-free Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When we are racing against time and are caught behind the traffic signals and are raring to go and ignore the poor kids, who in a bid to earn that extra buck, mop the windshields of our cars etc…

Worry no further. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will rescue such kids at the intersections and take legal action against those who rope them in.

BEGGAR-FREE INDORE

Municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, said selling goods, mopping windshields of vehicles etc at traffic signals and demanding money will soon be prohibited in the city.

“People indulging in such work not only disrupt the traffic but also create a possibility of mishaps. Such people will be removed from the squares and legal action will be taken against those who force them to do this,” she said.

Pal held a meeting over this on Thursday. Additional commissioners Abhay Rajangaonkar, Abhishek Gehlot, representatives of the NGOs and others were present at the meeting.

With an aim to make the city beggar-free, a campaign will be launched to rescue them (beggars) from various major traffic points.

THE MAJOR SQUARES

In the first phase of the campaign, priority will be given to Rasoma Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Radisson Square, Bombay Hospital Square, Lav-kush Square, Robot Square, Dewas Naka Square, Teen Imli Square, Musakhedi Square, Bhawarkua Square, Mhow Naka Square, Annapurna Mandir, Ranjit Hanuman Mandir Square, Bada Ganpati Square, Kalani Nagar Square, MR 10 Square, Malwa Mill Square, Khajrana Mandir Square, MG Road, Palasia Square, Shivaji Vatika Square, Geeta Bhawan Square, LIG Square, etc.

NGOs WILL BE ROPED IN

The beggars will be rescued with the help of NGOs. Beggars, who have no family and homes or are physically and mentally challenged will be kept at the Beggars’ Rehabilitation Centre.

MODUS OPERANDI

Six to 7 teams will be formed in the city to run the campaign. Cooperation of police will also be sought to make the campaign a hit.

Pal said in order to make the city beggar-free, they (beggars) would be rescued and handed over to their respective families and legal action will be taken against habitual beggars, she added.