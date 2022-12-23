Madhya Pradesh: Congress corporators seek Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner’s attention to problems of their wards

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress corporators group in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) submitted a memorandum to the commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh on Thursday regarding the problems of their wards. Through the memorandum, the corporators gave 12-point proposals and suggestions to the commissioner to solve the major problems of the city.

Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai said that due to the problems prevailing in the wards, the corporators are facing the anger of the citizens. The demands have been made through a memorandum that action should be taken quickly to solve the problems of stray dogs and stray cattle. Roads have been damaged due to rain and their repair work has not been done till now because of the non-availability of asphalt in the UMC.

The problem of parthenium is prevalent in the gardens of the city as the weed is not being removed due to a shortage of labour. Sewage lines and residential areas are not cleaned timely due to a shortage of sweepers on account of retirement, death, promotion and vacancies not being filled. The construction work in the city should be started soon. Global Company appointed for garbage collection is included in the terms/conditions, door-to-door workers themselves pick up garbage from door to door, and direct them to follow the conditions, so that the garbage can be collected from the wards every day from time to time. A quick solution to the problem of dirty water should be done by closing the broken taps in the drains immediately. Provide garbage carts and hand guards to pick up garbage from small streets, they demanded.

According to Rai, in ward number 27, 30 and 31 Begum Bagh Colony area, drains have been constructed under Mahakal Smart City Scheme, but they are very small leading to water clogging during rain. A demand was made for enlarging these drains. In the last few days, 25-30-year old gumtis belonging to Congress workers have been removed but other gumtis have not been demolished. The memorandum states that such acts of revenge should be stopped and all actions of the civic authority should be transparent

