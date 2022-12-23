Madhya Pradesh: Protest over declaring Sammed Shikharji as tourist destination in Ujjain

Jain seer addresses participants of the silent march at Chhatri Chowk in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Jain saints have come forward to save the Sammed Shikhar pilgrimage located in Giridih, Jharkhand. Saints talked about awakening the government in a religious meeting held here on Thursday after taking out a silent march. After the meeting, a memorandum was handed over in the name of the President and the Prime Minister. A demand was made to keep the pilgrimage as a pilgrimage centre.

The silent march began from Oswal Dharamshala in Nayapura and was attended by members of both the Shwetambar and Digambara sects of Jainism. Passing through the main roads of the city, the march turned into a meeting after reaching Chhatri Chowk. Besides a large number of women, representatives of political parties and other communities also participated in the march.

Apart from the speakers of the society, Acharya Muktisagar addressed the meeting. He expressed happiness over the unity of the entire Jain community, Acharya said that 1.25 crore Jains pay as much tax as the 125 crore people of the country. In such a situation, it is very important to save the pilgrimage of the community. Acharya Muktisagar said that if we pay maximum tax, then our money power will have to be shown to the government.

Ashwin Mehta of the community said that after becoming a tourist destination, the dignity of Sammed Shikhar will be affected and due to this the sanctity of the pilgrimage will be affected.

