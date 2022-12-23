Madhya Pradesh: Hoteliers advised not to increase tariffs on weekends in Ujjain

Collector (INSET) addresses the participants during a meeting of autorickshaw, e-rickshaw drivers and hoteliers, in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration held a meeting of the hotel operators and public transport operators at Vikram Kirti Mandir here on Thursday. In the meeting, the public transport operators were advised to maintain good behaviour and hotel operators were advised not to increase the tariffs on weekends in the wake of increased rush for Mahakal Lok and the Mahakal temple.

Auto-magic drivers were advised to improve their behaviour. Collector Asheesh Singh told the drivers that the guest coming from outside first encountered the drivers of public transport. An image of the city is created in their minds on the basis of your behaviour. So guests should be treated kindly and greeted with Jai Mahakal.

The office-bearers of the Rickshaw Drivers Association gave information about their problems and senior officials assured to solve their problems soon. Collector said, fixed fare should be charged for fixed places. E-rickshaw, auto-rickshaws and magic drivers should have the biggest contribution in creating the image of Ujjain. In the coming time, each driver will be given a laminated book, in which there will be details of major sightseeing places of Ujjain, their importance, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Shri Mahakal Mahalok.

The collector insisted on hotel operators not to increase the fare on weekends and to develop parking facilities near their hotels. In view of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Global Investors Meet to be held in Indore, emphasis was also laid on providing high-quality services in hotels. Collector also warned the hotel operators that strict action will be taken if any complaint is received.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh said that the rickshaw drivers themselves should not throw garbage on the roads and also keep a small dustbin with them for the visitors. Everyone should cooperate in this work to make our city clean. ASP Abhishek Anand insisted on installing CCTV cameras in hotels and keeping their quality better. ADM Santosh Tagore talked about taking the identity card from the devotees under all circumstances.

RTO Santosh Kumar Malviya said that the main objective of this meeting is to prepare rickshaw pullers for good hospitality and good behaviour so that the passengers feel comfortable. He urged that the drivers should not do any such work, which would tarnish the image of the city. RTO urged all the drivers to install meters and not to consume paan, beedi, gutkha and intoxicants and said that everyone should win the hearts of the visitors with their soft behaviour.