Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth On Hospital Road In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A distressing incident unfolded at the district hospital as a woman gave birth on the road outside the hospital premises, prompting serious concerns about the facility's readiness and accessibility. ADM Lakshmi Gamad led a team of administrative officers to inspect the hospital, taking stock of the delivery ward and arrangements.

The administrative team engaged with hospital staff to understand the circumstances leading to the roadside birth and reviewed existing facilities. ADM Lakshmi Gamad personally met the mother and child involved in the incident to gather firsthand information.

During the inspection, Deepak Dhangar alleged that doctors had demanded Rs 3,000 for his wife's delivery. ADM assured a thorough investigation and assured to take action against any wrongdoing. District panchayat member Tarun Baheti also joined the inspection, highlighting prevalent issues of corruption and conditions at the hospital.

SDM Mamta Khede, deputy collector Kiran Singh Anjana, tehsildar Sanjay Malviya, district medical officer Dr SS Baghel, civil surgeon Dr Mahendra Patil, Dr Lad Dhakad, Dr Manish Yadav, and other staff members were present. ADM's visit underscores the urgent need for improved healthcare access and accountability in the district.