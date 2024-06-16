 Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 4 For Throwing Cow Head Into Temple In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 4 For Throwing Cow Head Into Temple In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 4 For Throwing Cow Head Into Temple In Ratlam

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly threw the bovine's body parts on the temple premises in the wee hours of Friday which led to tension in the town located in Ratlam district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic | FP

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against four persons accused of throwing the severed head of a cow on a temple premises in Jaora town, a police official said.

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly threw the bovine's body parts on the temple premises in the wee hours of Friday which led to tension in the town located in Ratlam district.

Four persons were subsequently arrested under various sections of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments and other offences, DIG Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters.

Read Also
MP: Four Arrested After Cow's Severed Head Found In Temple Premises In Ratlam; Protest Pacifies
article-image

ASP Rakesh Khakha on Saturday said provisions of the NSA have been invoked against the four accused, identified as Salman Mevati (24), Shakir Qureshi (19) Noshad Qureshi (40) and Shahrukh Sattar (25).

"Mevati and Qureshi were held on Friday while Noshad and Sattar were arrested on Thursday. Noshad has 20 cases against him and has also been externed once from the district," he said.

"An attempt was made to disrupt peace and harmony of the area. However, timely measures prevented any flare up. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had asked the police and administration to take strict action," Singh said.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service To Air-Connect Mahakal &...
article-image

Police said illegal portions of houses of the accused have been pulled down by the local administration. After the incident on Friday, some Hindu outfits staged a protest and gave a call for Jaora bandh. A person, identified as Gaurav Puri Goswami, lodged a complaint in connection with the incident.

Security was stepped up in the town following the incident. Jaora's Shahar Qazi Hafiz Bhuru had appealed to the people through a letter to maintain peace and harmony in the town.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Combing Operation: Legal Action Against Over 134 Wanted Criminals, Including One Rewardee In Ratlam

Combing Operation: Legal Action Against Over 134 Wanted Criminals, Including One Rewardee In Ratlam

MP: Speeding Trolley Hits Seven Vehicles, Kills One In Khandwa

MP: Speeding Trolley Hits Seven Vehicles, Kills One In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 4 For Throwing Cow Head Into Temple In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 4 For Throwing Cow Head Into Temple In Ratlam

MP Weather Update: Delayed, Monsoon To Enter State By June 19; Khajuraho, Gwalior Among 10 Cities To...

MP Weather Update: Delayed, Monsoon To Enter State By June 19; Khajuraho, Gwalior Among 10 Cities To...

MP Updates: Union Minister Shivraj Gets Grand Welcome In Bhopal; CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Father's...

MP Updates: Union Minister Shivraj Gets Grand Welcome In Bhopal; CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Father's...