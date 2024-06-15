MP: Four Arrested After Cow's Severed Head Found In Temple Premises In Ratlam; Protest Pacifies

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The situation in Jaora town of Ratlam district returned to normal as local police arrested two more suspects in connection with the desecration incident at the Lord Jagannath temple.

The police have now arrested four individuals: Sakir, Salman, Shahrukh, and Noushad. Notably, Noushad has 28 prior cases registered against him. ASP Rakesh Khakha stated that the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on all four accused.

Temple purification and police presence

Following the incident, the temple underwent a thorough purification and cleaning on Friday evening. A significant police presence was observed, with officers stationed at every intersection to maintain order. City Qazi Hafiz Bhuru Bhaijaan urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid posting objectionable content on social media, stressing the importance of community harmony.

Condemnations and Calls for Action

MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, who was the first to reach the spot on Friday morning, condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those involved. Speaking to the media, Dr Pandey expressed deep concern, describing the incident as unprecedented for the town and suggesting it might be part of a larger conspiracy.

Dr Pandey assured the community that the government and public representatives are taking thorough action. He also informed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about the situation, ensuring prompt action from top officials.

Religious Leader's Visit

Mahamandaleshwar Maharaj Madhusudanan of Kalukheda Semilya Tirth visited Jaora, condemning the incident and discussing its implications with media representatives.