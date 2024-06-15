'Drunk' Army Soldier Accidentally Urinates On Female Passenger In AC Coach Of Gondwana Express

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported in Gondwana Express, where an army-soldier allegedly urinated on his berth when he was deep asleep, wetting the female passenger taking rest below his berth. The solider was said to be drunk at the time.

According to Information, the incident was reported in the AC coach of Gondwana Express going from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Durg. An army soldier was travelling in a B-9 coach. Since it was the overnight journey, the jawan slept on his bed – 24. A female passenger and her 7-year-old child, who were lying down below the soldier's berth on seat number B-23. Suddenly, in midnight, they felt that something was dripping on them, accompanied by a foul smell. The duo got up and informed her husband Himachal Singh about the incident on the phone, who complained on the Railway Helpline Number 139.

It is said that the army officer was sleeping in an inebriated condition.

Acting on the complaint, RPF Jawans boarded the train at the very next station Gwalior and took cognizance of the incident. However, no action was taken against the Jawan. Angry, the female passenger took to social media and tagged the Prime Minister's Office and the Railway Minister, demanding probe. RPF is investigating the matter currently.