MP Weather Update: Blazing Sun Grills Bhopal Heatwave To Continue Till May 26

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cities in the State of Madhya Pradesh are burning like a hot furnace. Ratlam recorded the highest temperature and was scorching hot for the past two days. Meanwhile, temperatures in Bhopal and Indore have reached record levels, while Gwalior-Chambal is experiencing a heatwave.

Earlier, on Wednesday, there was extreme heat. The temperature in Ratlam was recorded at 45 degrees. For the second consecutive day, Ratlam was the hottest place in the state. Bhopal and Indore were the hottest of the season, with temperatures recorded at 43.9 degrees in Bhopal and 43.4 degrees Celsius in Indore. Gwalior recorded 43.7 degrees, Ujjain 43.8 degrees, and Jabalpur had a temperature of 42 degrees.

There was light rain in Bhopal on Wednesday evening, but after that, the humidity increased. Temperatures of 44 degrees or more were recorded in Shivpuri, Sagar, Naogaon, Datia, Guna, Khajuraho, Khandwa, Khargone, Shajapur, Damoh, and Dhar.

Mercury on a high

Two years ago, on the same date, Bhopal recorded the highest temperature in over two decades. On May 23, 2022, mercury soared to 45.1 degrees in Bhopal and the highest temperature ever recorded in this region was 46.7. This record-setting temperature was registered on May 29, 1994. This remains the peak temperature for the city.

Reason for this extreme heat

According to IMD Bhopal, there is a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. A trough line is also passing through. As a result, moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is active in the form of clouds. Additionally, there is a low-pressure area in the southwestern part of the Bay of Bengal. Due to these factors, the impact of the heat has increased.

Weather predictions for the next three days:

May 24: There is a heatwave and orange alert in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia and Niwadi. Yellow alert issued in Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Barwani, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Bhopal, Satna, Rewa, Siddhi and Singrauli.

May 25: Heatwave and orange alert in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia and Niwadi. Yellow alert issued in Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Barwani, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Bhopal, Satna, Rewa, Siddhi and Singrauli.

May 26: Heatwave and orange alert in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia and Niwadi. Yellow alert issued in Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Barwani, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Bhopal, Satna, Rewa, Siddhi and Singrauli.