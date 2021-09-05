Madhya Pradesh: Woman CA comes from Howrah to take back dowry goods

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman-chartered accountant from Kolkata along with her father and West Bengal police reached the city to take their valuables and other household goods belonging to her parents from the house of her husband, who was booked by the police in Howrah for dowry harassment a few days ago.

The woman also alleged that Indore police didn’t help them. Vijay Nagar resident Ankit Agarwal is a software engineer in a company in the city.

On 29 January 2021, Ankit was married to a girl from Kolkata. She alleged that after a few days of their marriage, her in-laws including her husband started harassing her over petty issues. They also demanded dowry after which her father had given more than Rs 1 crore to the accused over a period of time.

She alleged her in-laws used to treat her like a servant but her husband didn’t support her. Even after giving so much money, they were pressurising her to bring more money. Fed up with the treatment at her in-laws house, she went to Kolkata and she had registered a case against her husband and others.

TI Tahjib Kaji said that after checking the documents, we are cooperating with West Bengal police to help the woman. Her husband was also called to the Vijay Nagar police station for his statement.

