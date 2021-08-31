Madhya Pradesh: With all Covid norms in place, Common Entrance Test for admission in DAVV begins in 17 cities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Common entrance test (CET), a gateway to 41 self-finance courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, started at 59 centres in 17 cities on Tuesday.

Around 14,000 students are taking first phase of exam.

“National Testing Agency (NTA), which has contract for CET-2021, is taking the exam,” said CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Exam is to be held in two shifts. The first shift exam commenced at 10 am and will continue till 11.30 am whereas second shift will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Students who had applied for courses in Group A and C are taking first shift exam while Group B students will take exam in second shift.

The exams is going in 17 cities including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Raipur and Bilaspur.

CET is being held for filling 2515 seats in 41 courses run by 16 teaching departments.

Initially, the CET was scheduled only in one phase. But it was divided into two phases following protests over allocation of centres to Indore students outside their city.

The DAVV had given Indore students choice to opt out of CET on August 31 and it would hold another exam for them on some other day.

As many as 15726 students had registered for CET. Of them a total of 1771 opted for second phase of CET.

The date decided by NTA for declaration of results may change as exam have been divided in two phases. Initially, NTA had announced plans to declare provisional answer keys on September 3 and 4 for call of objections and release results on September 12. That plan is surely going to change as NTA would have to hold second phase of exam for 1771 students of Indore in their own city and date of it has not been decided as yet.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:32 AM IST