Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya authorities, whose experience with conducting online common entrance exam (CET) has not been very pleasant so far, have their fingers crossed as they are again going for the computer-based exam on Tuesday.

However, this time, the country’s biggest exam conducting organisation (National Testing Agency) is going to hold CET on behalf of DAVV.

Around 14,000 students wishing to pursue self-finance courses offered by DAVV are going to take the first phase of CET on Tuesday.

“National Testing Agency (NTA), which has the contract for holding the CET-2021, completed all preparations for conducting the first phase of the exam,” said CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Students who had applied for courses in Group A and C will take the first shift exam, while Group B students will take exam in the second shift.

Ahuja said that students will have to report to the centre one-and-a-half hour before the exam commences.

The exams are going to be held in 17 cities including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Raipur and Bilaspur.

In all, 2515 seats in 41 courses run by 16 teaching departments will be filled through CET.

Initially, the CET was scheduled only for one phase. But it was divided into two phases following protests over the allocation of centres to Indore students outside their city.

The DAVV has given Indore students the choice of not sitting for CET on August 31 and has assured them they would hold another exam for them on another date. That date is yet to be disclosed by the DAVV.

As many as 15,726 students had registered for CET. Of them a total of 1,771 opted for the second phase of CET.

Never seen smooth conduct of online CET

Common entrance test was held in online mode from 2015 to 2019. All four years, the exam was marred by technical glitches. CET-2019 fiasco even led to the ouster of the then vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad as Section 52 of MP University Act was clamped by the government. After that, admission was held on merit basis in 2019 and 2020. Now, DAVV has again opted for CET in computer-based mode.

Results date may change

The date decided by NTA for declaration of results may change as the exam has been divided into two phases. Initially, NTA had announced plans to declare provisional answer keys on September 3 and 4 and release results on September 12. That plan is surely going to change as NTA would have to hold second phase of exam for 1771 students of Indore in their own city and its date is yet to be decided.

NOT ALLOWED: Electronic watch, purse

Candidates are not allowed to carry instruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper/ stationery/ textual material (printed or written material), eatables (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the examination hall/room. Possession by a candidate of any of the above-mentioned items will be treated as an act of unfair means and may lead to cancellation of his/her candidature in the examination & may also involve debarring the candidate for future examination(s).

ALLOWED: Sanitizer, transparent water bottle

a) Admit Card along with Self Declaration

b) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

c) Additional photograph, to be pasted on Attendance Sheet

d) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

e) Personal transparent water bottle.

f) ID Proof

g) Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic

e) Face mask

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:06 PM IST