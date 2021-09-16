Madhya Pradesh: Will take up issues of locals with Union minister, MLA Rajendra Pandey

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey welcomed the construction of eight-lane expressway under Bharat Mala Pariyojna in Ratlam district.

He said that he would take up difficulties being faced by residents of some of the affected villages in the Jaora area to Union minister of transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on September 16 during his visit to Jaora with respect to.

The issues affecting locals include repairing of the rural areas roads which got damaged due to thw work of expressway, arrangement of the flowing of water near the expressway, increasing the height and width of bridges under construction at village Lalakheda,Bhuteda, Sadakhedi,Mindaji Gothra,Manyakheri, construction of service lane for accessing farms on express way, difficulties being faced by some of the farmers in the determination of the compensation on acquisition of land for expressway.

Pandey said that Bharatmala Pariyojna is a big gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ratlam district and Madhya Pradesh.

MLA, collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari reached the venue of visit of Union Minister Gadkari and reviewed the preparations.

