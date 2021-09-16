Madhya Pradesh: Upset over crops' damage, unpaid loans, farmer commits suicide in Guna district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer apparently upset at crops’ damage and unpaid loans allegedly committed suicide in Guna district, sources said on Thursday.

According to information, Mahendra Singh Raghuvanshi, 42, was found hanging from a branch of a tree at his farmland on Wednesday late evening.

Raghuvanshi, a resident of village Karkhya under Shadhaura police station of the district, had gone to his farmland to bring grass for cattle. When he didn’t return till late evening, his family members went to farmland to search for him and found him hanging from a tree.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Though, police didn’t receive any suicide note from spot, family members and villagers claimed that Raghuvanshi was upset at damage of crops because of excessive rains.

Notably, Guna is among those districts which were affected by flood fury. Most of the farmers of the district have suffered soyabean and Urad crops damaged because of the excessive rainfall.

State secretary of Bhartiy Kisan Sangh, Jagram Singh Yadav, who is known to the deceased's family members, said Raghuvanshi was under debt of tractor, Kisan Credit cards and had also borrowed money from some money lenders. This might be one of the reasons that prompted him to end his life, Yadav said.

