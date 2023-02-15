e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Will get your hips broken, MP minister shouts at a localite in Khandwa, WATCH video

In the viral video, Minister Vijay Shah can be seen shouting at a man, when he complained that his wife has not received salary from last six month

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah |
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a public gathering in Khandwa district went viral, where forest minister Vijay Shah lost his calm on being questioned by a localite.

When a localite raised his issue that his wife who works in an Anganwadi centre, did not receive her salary from last six months, minister Shah got angry. He shouted, “This is a government gathering, we are creating an era of development in Madhya Pradesh, whoever tries to disrupt it will get his hips broken by cops."

Targeting a local Congress leader, in the viral video Shah said, "I know he makes people act after drinking alcohol." Also, Shah asked cops present at the meeting to catch person selling alcohol in area.

(With inputs from media agencies)

article-image

