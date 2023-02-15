Madhya Pradesh: Will get your hips broken, MP minister shouts at a localite in Khandwa, WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a public gathering in Khandwa district went viral, where forest minister Vijay Shah lost his calm on being questioned by a localite.

When a localite raised his issue that his wife who works in an Anganwadi centre, did not receive her salary from last six months, minister Shah got angry. He shouted, “This is a government gathering, we are creating an era of development in Madhya Pradesh, whoever tries to disrupt it will get his hips broken by cops."

Targeting a local Congress leader, in the viral video Shah said, "I know he makes people act after drinking alcohol." Also, Shah asked cops present at the meeting to catch person selling alcohol in area.

(With inputs from media agencies)

"We're ushering development, but will lock anyone trying to create scene here.This is a govt gathering, whoever disrupts it will get hips broken by cops,"MP forest minister Vijay Shah's ultimatum to a villager asking questions at Vikas Yatra. @NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/94SwsWRBwi — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) February 15, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)