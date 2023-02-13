Madhya Pradesh: Four cops injured in stone-pelting as members of two communities clash in Khandwa

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Four police personnel were injured in stone-pelting after members of two communities clashed over religious rituals being held on private property in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Dubey Colony under Padam Nagar police station limits on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said.

He said religious rituals were being performed on a private property, which attracted members of two communities, resulting in tension at the site.

After police arrived at the spot and started dispersing the crowd, some stones were pelted from both sides, leaving the city superintendent of police (CSP), an assistant sub inspector, a police station in charge and a constable injured, Singh said.

"FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. People involved in the incident have been identified and efforts are on to nab them. There is adequate police presence at the site to maintain law and order," the SP said.

As per sources, a man had bought this property recently but members of another community arrived there and started carrying out some religious rituals, which led to tension.

"Three FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the incident. Two are by police personnel, while the third is by the private property's owner identified as Mohammad Asgar," an official said.

