Madhya Pradesh: When unfriendly visitor called on villagers of Hadi Pipliya in Neemuch district

MANASA (NEEMUCH): One farmer from Garasiya Khedi village near Hadi Pipliya village in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh got the shock of his life when he saw a crocodile in his agriculture field. The reptile, about eight feet long and weighing around 150 kilogram.

Soon, other farmers collected around the house and called the police, who subsequently informed the forest department to curb the trail of the intruder.

Forest department team successfully captured the crocodile after two hours of hard work. The officials then released the reptile in the Gandhi Sagar Dam.