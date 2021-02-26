Neemuch: 2 held while transporting 26.70 quintal rice meant for public distribution system

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Under the special drive being run in the state against black marketeers, two persons were arrested on Thursday for transporting 26.70 quintals of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS).

A police team led by Sarwaniya Maharaj police station incharge Rampal Singh Rathod seized 53 bags of rice from loading vehicle (MP-44 GA-2015) and arrested vehicle driver Devi Lal Rathod, resident Manak Chowk, and Shafi Mohammad, resident of Jawad. A case has been registered against them under the IPC provisions.

Neemuch district administration has appealed to local residents to inform police if they come to know about mafia, black marketeers or any other illegal activities without fear. Their name and addresses will be kept confidential.