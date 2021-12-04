Madhya Pradesh: What welfare schemes? Administration fail to offer benefits to elderly woman

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Peopleís representatives and babus keep making tall claims about direct transfer of benefits and consistently harp about welfare schemes meant for the most vulnerable lot but on ground the situation is drastically different.

An eligible beneficiary in Rajpur remains deprived of all the government schemes.

This lady was married to Tulsiram in Ratlam but she was was left to fend for herself as she became divyang after 25 years of her wedding.

Her brother took care of her but after his death she resorted to begging for sustenance.

Senior officers of the area were informed about her plight but they only completed some formalities in the name of helping her out.

The issue was published prominently by Free Press so collectorís attention was drawn to it. He asked SDM to look into the matter.

The officials claim that the finger prints of the woman have been erased so issuing her an Aadhaar card is a problem. Rather than offering her an alternative of a dignified life the administration offered her a stay in Ashram.

Despite collectorís order, all SDM Veer Singh Chouhan could offer was that woman is shifted to Ashram Barwani. However, the relatives of the lady refused the offer and took her to their home.

They assured Chouhan that they will look after her.

