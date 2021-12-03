Madhya Pradesh: Indore EOW raids at residences of MP Agro’s Dhar district manager

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided six residences of MP Agro’s Dhar district manager and unearthed the properties worth crores of rupees.

According to sources, the team reached his Bhopal residence situated at Chuna Bhatti on Friday and officials were scrutinizing the documents.

MP Agro's district manager Ramesh Chandraruparia has been claimed to have disproportionate assets. After which the team of officials raided his two residences in Dhar, two residences in Shajapur, one in Indore and one in Bhopal.

According to EOW Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Shah, around Rs 2.5 crore disproportionate assets have appeared in the investigation so far. The assets include land, houses, flats and vehicles. Documents of some valuable land have also been found from the house. The search for cash and jewellery is still going on.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:20 PM IST