Madhya Pradesh: District administration starts ‘Good Samaritan’ scheme in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has launched a ‘Good Samaritan’ scheme to felicitate a person who would save the life of an injured person during road accidents.

Collector Karmveer Sharma said that a reward of Rs 5000 and a citation would be given to them who would save the life of an injured person in a road accident in Golden Hour. A district appraisal committee has been formed under the Good Samaritan scheme. Superintendent of police, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) and regional transport officer would be the members of the four-member committee constituted under chairmanship of collector.

Sharma further said, “The doctors of the hospital will inform the local police station about the person (Good Samaritan) who took the injured person to the hospital in Golden Hour. Also, the Good Samaritan can himself inform the police about it. The District Appraisal Committee will review the case received from the police and recommend to the government to provide an incentive of Rs 5000 and a citation to the Good Samaritan.”

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 12:29 PM IST