Madhya Pradesh: Cloth merchants call for a nationwide agitation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anger brews among textile traders of the MT Cloth Market due to the imposition of 12% GST on cloth by the Centre. They plan to a launch nationwide agitation over the GST rate hike.

A meeting of the traders of the MT Cloth Market Association was held where all the traders planned to run a phased movement by connecting them to common consumers as well as other associations of the country. Textile traders from across the country are being mobilising against the hike in GST on cloth.

Arun Bakliwal of the traders’ body said here on Thursday that the association had launched a postcard campaign in the name of the Prime Minister. Five thousand postcards per day are to be sent to the PM. Picketing, demonstrations and signature campaigns will also be launched.

Organisation president Hansraj Jain, Rajneesh Chordia, Kailash Mungad, Girdhar Gopal Nagarj, Nirmal Sethi, Girish Kabra, Chandraprakash Gangwal, Narendra Neema, Shivkumar Jagwani and many traders, brokers and agents were present at the meeting.

Bakliwal said that, as part of their protest against the raising of GST on cloth from 5% to 12%, the textile traders had handed over a memorandum to the national general secretary of the BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya. “We briefed Vijayvargiya that the clothing business runs completely on borrowing. If a trader does a turnover of Rs 1 crore, he will have to pay Rs 12 lakh as GST. This will completely ruin the business of small traders.” It may be mentioned that textiles is the second-biggest sector to offer employment. A memorandum was also handed over to minister for water resources Tulsiram Silawat.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:07 AM IST