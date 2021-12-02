e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for whipping up religious sentiments in Khandwa

The trio were main speakers of a programme held by Rasthrabhakt Veer Yuva Manch at Badabam square of the city, four days ago, in the honour of martyrs.
Staff Reporter
FIR | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Police have booked three persons of Hindu outfits for whipping up religious sentiments, sources said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Kajal Hindustani, Satyanarayan Mourya and Ashok Paliwal. The trio were main speakers of a programme held by Rasthrabhakt Veer Yuva Manch at Badabam square of the city, four days ago, in the honour of martyrs.

According to a complaint, the trio gave speeches to flare up communal tension, to disintegrate the nation and to spread hatred against a particular religious community.

The complaint has been lodged by three persons identified Afshan Khan, Ashfaq Singad and Shekh Faraz. The complainants also provided a video evidence to the police.

The police said that a case had been registered against the trio accused and they would be arrested soon.

Ashok Paliwal, patron of Rashtrabhakt Veer Yuva Manch, said that the programme was organized following a law and order situation. “We believe in the judiciary,” he told journalists.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:38 PM IST
